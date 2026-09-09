Lee says his term is 'clearly limited' amid constitutional revision debate
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung said in Paris that he is scheduling many overseas visits early in his presidency because his term is constitutionally limited. He made the remarks during a meeting with Korean residents in France on the last day of his four-day trip for summit talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. Lee said summit diplomacy can bring investment, economic cooperation and security cooperation, but its effects are greater when started early. He also repeated support for constitutional revision despite opposition suspicions that he may seek reelection.
Key Facts
- Lee made the remarks during the last day of his four-day trip to France for summit talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.
- He said he scheduled many overseas visits during the early stage of his presidency because the effects of summit diplomacy can be extended only when started early.
- Lee said summit diplomacy may create new opportunities for investment, economic cooperation and security cooperation.
- The president and his ruling Democratic Party have been pushing for a constitutional revision to shift from a single five-year presidential term to a four-year, two-term system.
- Opposition lawmakers have raised suspicions that Lee may be seeking reelection through constitutional revision, although the Constitution says changes to the presidential system do not apply to the sitting president.
PARIS — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Wednesday he is making frequent overseas trips for summit diplomacy to maximize their benefits, as his term is constitutionally "limited."
Lee made the remarks during a meeting with a group of Korean residents in France on the last day of his four-day trip to the country for a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.
"I have scheduled many overseas visits during the initial stage (of my presidency)," Lee said.
"As my term is clearly limited under the Constitution, the effects (of overseas diplomacy) can be extended only when I start early," the president added.
His remarks come amid recent suspicions raised by opposition party lawmakers that the president may be seeking reelection through a constitutional revision, although the Constitution stipulates that any changes to the presidential system shall not apply to the president in office at the time of a revision.
The president and his ruling Democratic Party have been pushing for a constitutional revision that would mandate a shift to a four-year, two-term presidential system from the current single five-year term system.
The president reiterated that summit diplomacy, if pursued too late in a presidency, may only lead to limited benefits even if conducted successfully, while stressing that summit diplomacy may create new opportunities for investment, as well as economic and security cooperation.
He also highlighted the importance of taking advantage of South Korea's growing global status, pledging to "do well so as not to make people worry."
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