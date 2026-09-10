Eyes above the water: Seoul deploys physical AI to prevent Han River tragedies



Beneath the bridges that span the Han River, the sound of splashing water or a sharp scream can mean the difference between life and death. Korea’s capital is turning to cutting-edge technology to ensure those desperate calls for help do not go unheard.

As part of World Suicide Prevention Day, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced a new 2.8 billion won ($2.1 million) initiative to deploy an artificial intelligence (AI) emergency response system along the city's waterways. Supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT, the two-year national project seeks to drastically narrow the critical response window for individuals in crisis along the river's iconic spans.

The high-tech lifesaver will debut at Banpo Bridge, a central landmark in Gangnam, with a full operational launch scheduled for November, following a pilot program in October.

The stakes could not be higher.

According to official fire department statistics, emergency crews recorded 1,272 suicide attempts across the Han River’s 31 bridges in 2024 alone. Surviving a fall into the powerful current hinges entirely on how fast help arrives.

To address the issue, the city is pairing acoustic AI with autonomous drones in a seamless four-stage rescue network.

First, 24 AI audio sensors affixed to bridge pillars will continuously monitor ambient noise, isolating abnormal sounds like screams, impacts or splashes to pinpoint the person's location within 10 meters. Within three seconds, data is transmitted over a private 5G network to 119 emergency dispatchers, CCTV monitoring hubs and automated drone stations.

Next, multimodal AI will fuse real-time audio analysis with live security camera feeds to supply summaries of the situation to human dispatchers.

Finally, an autonomous drone will launch within 60 seconds, using thermal imaging cameras to track the individual in the water before dropping a lifebuoy and illuminating the surface with searchlights.

Developed by a corporate tech consortium including Cranberry, Preneu and JD1, the physical AI ecosystem is designed to buy crucial minutes until human rescue units can arrive on the scene.

"While maintaining the Han River as a relaxing public space is vital, building a robust safety net so no one makes a tragic choice here is equally essential," said Park Jin-young, director of Seoul's Future Hangang Office.

The physical intervention complements Seoul’s wider mental health framework, which spans 24-hour crisis hotlines (109) and early-detection counseling services. Following the Banpo Bridge launch, municipal officials said they plan to refine the AI model for expansion across other high-traffic bridges in Korea.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.

If you or someone you know may be at risk of suicide, contact Korea's Suicide Crisis hotline at 109. For foreign language assistance with emergency services, call the 1330 Korea Travel Hotline, or call Danuri Portal's helpline at 1577-1366 to connect with multilingual counseling and referral services.

