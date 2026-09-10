Data ministry to release daily price updates ahead of Chuseok

Korea's data ministry said Thursday it will release daily updates on the prices of major food items and fuel to help the government monitor price changes in real time and respond in a timely manner.

The Ministry of Data and Statistics said it will release the figures from Thursday through Sept. 23 for 36 items, including apples, pears, eggs, flour and gasoline.

The move comes as the country prepares to celebrate Chuseok, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, from Sept. 24-27. The holiday is marked by visits to hometowns, family reunions, ancestral rites, and the preparation and consumption of specially prepared foods.

The ministry will conduct both offline and online price surveys and share the findings with relevant ministries to improve the effectiveness of inflation-control policies.

"The detailed data gathered from the daily price research will serve as key basic data in setting effective consumer price policies on Chuseok-related items," Data Minister Ahn Hyung-jun said.