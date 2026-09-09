Young female political party official's visible tattoo sparks debate in Korea

Political controversy surrounding Gender Minister nominee Yong Hye-in has continued, with the Basic Income Party, to which Yong belongs, becoming embroiled in another debate.

This time, attention focused on Kim Jin-seo, a deputy spokesperson for the party, after a large tattoo on her arm was captured by cameras during a recent press conference. Online, users debated whether it was appropriate for a politician to reveal a tattoo at an official public event.

The controversy arose during a Basic Income Party press conference held Monday at the National Assembly Communication Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. The briefing was intended to address various controversies surrounding the party, including Yong's intention to retain her proportional-representation parliamentary seat while serving as a minister if appointed.

The event was attended by Supreme Council members Shin Ji-hye and Noh Seo-young, as well as Kim.

However, the content of the press conference was not the only thing that drew attention, as Kim's tattoo also became a subject of discussion. She was wearing a black short-sleeved jacket, with a large flower tattoo clearly visible on her lower left arm. Images of her appearance were subsequently published in media reports.

On online communities and social media platforms, some users criticized Kim's decision to show the tattoo at a public event. While acknowledging that getting a tattoo is a matter of personal choice, many argued that she should have covered it during an official public appearance.

“The problem isn't that she has a tattoo, but that she unnecessarily showed it off at an event like this,” one commenter said. Another wrote, “People in politics should observe basic manners and standards when appearing before the public.” Still others criticized her as being “shallow” and “frivolous.”

Some defended Kim, saying her personal choice should be respected. One user argued, “Political circles in Korea are still not ready to accept individual freedom,” adding that “people should focus on a spokesperson's ability to do the job, rather than her appearance. This culture needs to change.”

Another said, “Having a tattoo isn't illegal, so what's the problem?” while others wrote, “It's not offensive-looking, so I don't see an issue” and, “Bringing up issues like this only makes people look old-fashioned.”

The Basic Income Party's newly elected leadership also came under fire for displaying what some viewed as a lighthearted attitude, including smiling while addressing the various controversies.

Regarding Yong's decision to retain her parliamentary seat while appearing at the confirmation hearing for the ministerial post, Shin said with a smile, “I believe this controversy clearly reflects prejudice against proportional-representation lawmakers and excessive criticism of young female lawmakers.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.