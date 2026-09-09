Gender ministry weighs legal action against Google over data leak

The gender equality ministry said Wednesday it is considering filing a complaint against Google for allegedly leaking the personal data of digital sex crime victims.

The personal information was earlier exposed on a foreign research project website collaborating with Google and deleted only after the ministry and the Korea Communications Standards Commission requested its removal.

The information was of victims who had requested the removal of illegally filmed videos.

Google apologized to the victims, saying it was their principle to not share victims' personal information with the website and had asked the operator to delete the information as soon as it was brought to their attention.

The ministry said it is reviewing the legal charges applicable for the complaint and that it or its affiliate, the Women's Human Rights Institute of Korea, would become the complainant.