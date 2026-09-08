Traditional markets in Seoul cut prices to help families prep for Chuseok



Ahead of Chuseok — Korea’s major autumn holiday — Seoul is cutting prices by up to 30 percent at 61 traditional open-air markets and neighborhood shopping districts, pairing holiday discounts with cash-back offers and family street events.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday that its Chuseok special promotion will offer discounts on holiday foods, agricultural products, seafood and other goods at participating markets.



At 42 of the 61 markets, shoppers can also receive up to 30 percent of their purchase price back in Onnuri gift certificates, potentially bringing combined discounts and refunds close to 60 percent depending on the market and purchase.



For example, some participating markets offer a 10,000-won ($7) Onnuri gift certificate for purchases of 50,000 won or more, while others have different thresholds and limits.



The city also plans to issue Seoul Love Gift Certificates for Chuseok, with details on timing, scale and purchasing methods to be announced later.



The promotions are paired with traditional holiday activities, including traditional Korean games, half-moon-shaped rice cake-making, raffles and performances.



Dogok Market in Gangnam District will hold traditional games, while Gopundari Traditional Market in Gangdong District will host a customer talent show and Hwagok Jungang Market in Gangseo District will offer a dumpling-making activity.



Daemyung Yeoulbit Street in Geumcheon District will feature a classical performance, rice cake-making and face-painting, while Tongin Market in Jongno District will hold a raffle offering prizes including Onnuri gift certificates.



The city said 73 traditional markets will also have temporary parking allowances through Sept. 27, up from 71 during the Lunar New Year holiday, although operating periods and hours vary by market.



From Sept. 16-20, the city will join the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs in offering refunds of up to 30 percent through Onnuri gift certificates at participating seafood and agricultural markets.



The city is also conducting electrical, gas and fire-safety inspections at 254 traditional markets through Friday and plans to deploy support personnel during periods when crowds are expected.



“We organized this event to ease the financial burden for citizens shopping ahead of Chuseok, while injecting much-needed vitality into traditional markets and neighborhood businesses,” said Park Kyung-hwan, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Bureau of Living Economy and Labor.

“We hope families visit their local traditional markets to pick up fresh holiday essentials at affordable prices and enjoy the festive atmosphere together.”



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.