Police strengthen rules on cases involving officer family members
Summary
The National Police Agency said police will transfer cases involving family members of officers to other stations as part of reforms to investigative practices and conflict-of-interest rules. The policy applies to spouses, parents, children and siblings of officers, and to investigators assigned to cases involving family members at the same station or those who worked there in the past three years. Exceptions will be made for emergency arrests and cases needing continued investigation for victim protection, with monthly reviews. The move follows public outrage over a murder case in Gwangju in May.
Key Facts
- The policy requires investigators to recuse themselves and transfer such cases to another station when they involve family members of officers at the same station or officers who worked there in the past three years.
- The family members covered by the policy are spouses, parents, children and siblings of police officers.
- Exceptions are allowed for emergency arrests and for investigations that must continue to protect victims, but those cases will be reviewed every month.
Police will transfer cases involving family members of police officers to other stations as part of efforts to reform investigative practices and strengthen conflict-of-interest rules, the National Police Agency (NPA) said.
The move comes as police have faced intense scrutiny over a high-profile scandal this year, in which investigators allegedly covered up evidence linked to a murder suspect whose father is a police officer.
Under the new policy, investigators assigned to cases involving family members of officers at the same station or those who worked at the station in the past three years must recuse themselves and transfer the cases to another station.
The family members affected by the policy include the spouses, parents, children and siblings of officers.
The NPA said exceptions will be made for cases involving emergency arrests or when continued investigations are necessary for victim protection, but their proceedings will undergo review every month.
The move comes after major public outcry over the murder case in the southwestern city of Gwangju in May. The suspect is accused of killing a female high school student and attempting to a kill a male student.
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