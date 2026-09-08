Incheon uses game show format in safety training for migrant factory workers



Inside the main auditorium of the Incheon Foreign Worker Support Center, 200 factory operators and assembly line workers gathered on an interactive game floor to answer true-or-false questions on workplace safety.

The event, styled after a popular national TV quiz show in Korea, replaced dense regulatory lectures with high-stakes trivia to bridge critical language barriers for the country’s migrant workforce.

Organized jointly by the Ministry of Employment and Labor and the Incheon Metropolitan Government last weekend, the Challenge! Safety Golden Bell brought together migrant workers from Myanmar, the Philippines, Nepal, Indonesia and Vietnam. The initiative targeted industrial disaster prevention, first aid, fire protocols and everyday safety through interactive elimination rounds.

The safety training addresses a structural vulnerability in Korea’s industrial heartland.

As the nation grapples with a shrinking domestic workforce and a rapidly aging population, foreign labor has become the bedrock of heavy manufacturing, logistics and construction. Incheon, a sprawling port city and manufacturing hub west of Seoul, hosts tens of thousands of overseas workers under the Employment Permit System. However, language barriers and unfamiliar workplace cultures frequently place these laborers in high-risk environments with limited access to standardized safety instruction.

The disparity in occupational hazards remains stark.

Government statistics indicate that foreign workers account for roughly 10 percent of all industrial fatalities nationwide, despite comprising less than 5 percent of the total labor force. In manufacturing and construction sectors across Incheon, non-native laborers face a significantly higher rate of serious injuries per capita than their domestic peers. Many accidents stem from an inability to read safety signs, operate emergency stop mechanisms or fully grasp verbal instructions during high-risk procedures.

"Foreign workers are essential members sustaining Incheon's industrial sector," said Han Kyo-dong, director of the Overseas Koreans Cooperation Division at the Incheon Metropolitan Government. "We will continue field-centered preventive activities to ensure no one is excluded from safety education due to language differences."

During the competition, contestants navigated multiple-choice and short-answer prompts crafted from predistributed study guides. Following each round, safety instructors provided immediate, translated debriefs outlining disaster response tactics and machine operation protocols. At the end of the tournament, 10 workers from Myanmar swept the top honors after surviving the final elimination round.

To maintain engagement, the city paired the competitive segments with cultural performances and raffle draws. The event forms part of a broader municipal effort to eliminate blind spots in industrial safety, which includes multilingual safety videos and hands-on simulation training.

Municipal authorities said they plan to expand tailored, country-specific safety modules across industrial complexes in Incheon to reinforce clear communication in high-density job sites.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



