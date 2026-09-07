Seoul turns public book hubs into autumn sanctuaries



As the crisp autumn air settles over the capital, Seoul is once again converting its public spaces into literary sanctuaries. But rather than relying solely on quiet reading rooms, the city government is leaning heavily into curated culture — offering everything from iconic publisher collections to rare art books illustrated by Salvador Dalí.

Starting Tuesday, the city’s two book-centered cultural centers, Seoul Book Bogo and Seoul Art Book Bogo, will launch a slate of fall programming designed to elevate the traditional season of reading. Operating under municipal management in partnership with the Korean Publishers Association, the two venues are showcasing literary series, hosting prominent author talks and unveiling normally vaulted art editions through late November.

The initiative fits into a broader municipal strategy: the Seoul Metropolitan Government has long treated public spaces and lifestyle goods as creative canvases, frequently partnering with private publishers, fashion brands and local artists to turn municipal venues into immersive cultural destinations.

At Seoul Book Bogo, a sprawling secondhand bookstore space near Jamsilnaru Station in Songpa District, the feature exhibition "Weaving Worlds: Series of Literature" runs through Nov. 29. The showcase brings together flagship series from eight major Korean publishers, including the iconic Minumsa World Literature Collection — which recently eclipsed 500 volumes and 20 million sales — and the Munhakdongne Poetry Series, celebrating its 15th anniversary.

The lineup extends beyond the page with live evening talks. Award-winning speculative fiction author Bora Chung ("Cursed Bunny") takes the stage on Sept. 18, followed by fiction writers Choi Jin-young, Gu Byeong-mo and Seong Hae-na throughout October.

Meanwhile, buried beneath the Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, Seoul Art Book Bogo is leaning into the visual arts. Its flagship autumn exhibition, "One Story, a Thousand Faces," pulls rare items out of deep storage to show how legendary visual artists reinterpreted classic literature. Visitors can examine Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland" as envisioned by Yayoi Kusama and Marie Laurencin, alongside René Magritte’s take on "The Chants of Maldoror" and Salvador Dalí’s dynamic illustrations for Ernest Hemingway's "The Old Man and the Sea."

"Reading literature is ultimately a process of understanding the world around us and expanding our boundaries," said Oh Ji-eun, director of the Seoul Metropolitan Library.

Both venues operate Tuesday through Sunday with extended evening hours until 8 p.m. on select days. Admission is free, offering travelers and residents alike an accessible window into Korea's vibrant publishing culture.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.