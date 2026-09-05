When millions of Koreans take to the highways for Chuseok, the nation's autumn harvest festival — returning to their ancestral hometowns to perform traditional rites and share elaborate feasts with family — they typically face three major anxieties: gridlocked traffic, probing questions from relatives and deciding what to do with the dog.

For residents of Gangnam District, the popular upscale area south of the Han River, the local government may not be able to help with probing questions from relatives, but it's stepping in to solve the canine conundrum. District officials said Friday that they will operate a free dog care shelter program during the upcoming holiday, offering up to five days of complimentary lodging for 50 eligible pups between Sept. 23 and Oct. 5.

Gangnam is home to roughly 47,000 registered pets — the highest concentration of any district in Seoul. As Korea's birthrate continues to drop, pet ownership has surged nationwide, effectively transforming furry companions into surrogate children. Yet during major holidays, when city dwellers migrate to ancestral hometowns or travel abroad, professional boarding services often surge in price or sell out months in advance, leaving many pet owners stranded or facing agonizing choices.

To address this holiday care gap, Gangnam District has partnered with six professional pet-boarding facilities across neighborhood strongholds like Cheongdam, Samseong and Yeoksam. The program caters to small dogs aged 5 months or older and weighing under 10 kilograms, allowing up to two pets per household.

Rather than a first-come, first-served free-for-all, the district is prioritizing families who adopt rescue dogs, followed by low-income households, single-parent families and residents with disabilities. Applications open online on Sept. 9, with the final roster announced Sept. 18.

The pet hotel initiative coincides with broader municipal efforts to promote responsible ownership. Gangnam recently introduced a streamlined QR code system for animal registration. By digitizing the paperwork, the district slashed processing times for municipal pet subsidies from an arduous 51 days down to just four.

The initiative highlights how local administrations in Korea are adapting to shifting demographics, where pets are increasingly central to modern urban policy.

"We designed this practical service so our residents can enjoy a peaceful holiday with their human families without worrying about their dogs," said Gangnam District Mayor Kim Hyun-ki. "We will continue to introduce thoughtful policies that foster a happier coexistence between people and pets."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.