No signs of missing crew members found in overnight search

No signs were found of six crew members missing after a tugboat capsized earlier this week off the southeastern city of Busan, despite search and rescue efforts entering their fourth day, officials said Saturday.

The 286-ton vessel was carrying six Korean and two Indonesian crew members when it overturned Wednesday afternoon after setting off from Busan Port to tow a commercial ship. One Indonesian crew member was rescued alive while a Korean crew member was found unconscious and died later.

Six Coast Guard vessels were mobilized overnight to search for the remaining six crew members amid high waves and strong winds, but no signs of them were found. Due to the bad weather, underwater searches of the sunken vessel have not yet been carried out.

Search operations resumed during the day, but were having difficulty due to strong winds and high waves.