Concerts, traditional architecture headline autumn festival at Bukseoul Dream Forest

A historic hanok compound in northeastern Seoul is becoming a stage for autumn, with live music, hands-on crafts and food trucks set among the trees at Bukseoul Dream Forest on Saturday.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said the Bukseoul Dream Forest Fall Concert is taking place from 1.1. am to 8 p.m. at Changnyeongwigung Jaesa, a nationally registered cultural heritage site within the park.

The program combines an afternoon of craft activities with an evening concert, offering visitors a chance to experience traditional architecture and outdoor entertainment in one setting.

Five craft programs are available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., including plaster figure art, terrarium making, art lamp crafts, sea glass crafts and decoden crafts.

The paid activities are open to the first 800 visitors, while food trucks will operate throughout the event.

The evening concert begins at 5:30 p.m. on a special stage in the courtyard of Changnyeongwigung Jaesa and runs until 8 p.m.

Performers include rock band Youngstar, children’s belly dance group Nuri Kids and electric violinist Ujoo.

The lineup also includes acoustic guitar duo Yulijera, ocarina and pan flute performer Lee Sol-i, and vocalists Choi Moon-sung and Kim Jung-woon, who perform as a tenor and soprano duet.

The concert is free and requires no advance reservation, with anyone visiting Bukseoul Dream Forest on Saturday able to attend.

Changnyeongwigung Jaesa is the memorial house of Kim Byeong-ju, a son-in-law of King Sunjo, the 23rd king of the Joseon Dynasty.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said the site also carries historical significance because Kim Byeong-ju’s grandson, Kim Seok-jin, refused a Japanese baronial title after Japan’s 1910 annexation of Korea.

“With the arrival of September bringing a cool morning and evening breeze, we have prepared various interactive programs and concerts at Bukseoul, where lush foliage meets serene traditional hanok architecture,” said Kim Young-hwan, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Garden City Bureau. “We hope visitors spend meaningful time surrounded by beautiful nature and soothing melodies.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.