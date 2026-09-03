Seoul unveils 7 new water fountain designs for tumblers, wheelchairs, pets

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has developed seven types of "Seoul-style water fountains" designed for refilling personal tumblers, along with features for wheelchair users, children and pet owners, as part of an effort to cut single-use plastic consumption and expand access to public drinking water.

The fountains, which dispense Arisu, Seoul's tap water brand, were developed through a process involving citizen workshops and coordination among city departments, the city said. The designs incorporate universal design principles, removing floor-level steps and creating open space underneath so wheelchair users and children can approach the fountains directly. Safety features include a structure to prevent burns from hot water and tactile buttons that can be operated with minimal pressure.

The fountains come in three outdoor types — for refilling tumblers, an expanded refill version and a pet-friendly design — and four indoor types, including a version sized for younger children and one built into a wall. A dedicated nozzle holds tumblers steady for faster refills, and an internal drainage structure keeps water from spilling outside the unit.

The city has installed its first unit in the lobby of Seoul City Hall's main building. It plans to release design guidelines this month and gradually expand the fountains to parks, schools and government offices, both at new sites and where aging fountains need replacement. Seoul also said it will support public and private organizations that want to install the fountains using the standardized designs.

The city will hold an event called "Goodbye Plastic Seoul" at City Hall's main lobby from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, marking Resource Circulation Day, observed annually Sept. 6. Visitors who bring a tumbler to refill with Arisu water and take part in the event will receive fountain-branded merchandise, including a tumbler, a keyring and a natural scrubbing sponge, while supplies last.

"We hope Seoul's new public drinking fountains will become an essential component of civic infrastructure, encouraging tumbler use while offering convenient access for children, people with disabilities, and pet owners alike," said Choi In-kyu, director general of the Design Policy Bureau at the Seoul Metropolitan Government. "By expanding these fountains across parks, schools, and government facilities citywide, we aim to build an inclusive and sustainable public drinking environment."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.