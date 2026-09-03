Seoul expands kickboard-free streets to 5 areas

Seoul is expanding its ban on personal e-scooters to three additional crowded pedestrian zones, building on a crackdown that officials say has sharply reduced sidewalks cluttered with abandoned rides and lowered collision risks.

The new restrictions will take effect Sept. 30 in Daechi-dong in Gangnam District, Yeonsinnae Rodeo Street in Eunpyeong and the Wirye Transit Mall pedestrian walkway in Songpa.

The three areas join Hongdae Red Road in Mapo District and the Banpo area in Seocho District, which have been operating on a trial basis since May 2025 and will become permanent under the expanded program.

The city said 95 percent of 281 residents surveyed from June through August supported expanding the restrictions.

Support reached 100 percent among 70 respondents in Songpa, 98.1 percent among 103 respondents in Gangnam and 88.9 percent among 108 respondents in Eunpyeong District.

The new zones were selected after officials analyzed traffic accidents involving pedestrians and personal mobility devices, along with complaints, reports of illegally parked devices, shared mobility operations and pedestrian congestion.

Restrictions will vary by location, with the Daechi-dong area closed to personal mobility devices from noon to 11 pm, Yeonsinnae Rodeo Street from 10 am to 10 pm, and the Wirye Transit Mall walkway closed off to kickboards around the clock.

Hongdae Red Road and the Banpo area will continue operating from noon to 11 pm.

Violations can result in a 30,000 won ($22) fine and 15 penalty points on ordinary roads, while violations in child protection zones can bring a 60,000 won fine and 30 penalty points.

Police officers may choose between enforcement and guidance when stopping violators, according to the city.

Seoul said it will install warning signs and conduct outreach for three weeks before and after implementation, while police will focus initially on guidance.

"Through the pilot program, we confirmed tangible improvements in the pedestrian environment, including a drop in abandoned e-scooters and reduced collision risks," said Yeo Jang-kwon, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s City Transportation Bureau. "We will continue to closely examine local pedestrian conditions and public feedback as we enforce 'kickboard-free zones,' working hand in hand with police and district offices to build a safer Seoul for pedestrians."

The city said last year’s trial was associated with an 80.4 percent decline in illegally abandoned electric kickboards, a 77.2 percent reduction in perceived collision risks and a 69.2 percent improvement in pedestrian conditions.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.