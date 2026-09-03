Seoul’s historic Dongdaemun district will host a hands-on cultural fair on Sept. 12, offering local residents a chance to sample global traditions, eco-friendly crafts and live performances right in the heart of the city.

Running from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the outdoor plaza of Hyundai City Outlet Dongdaemun, the "Multicultural Family Happy Gathering" aims to bridge cultural gaps and celebrate the neighborhood's growing diversity through interactive workshops and family activities.

Organized by the Jung-gu Family Center, this year's installment expanded its footprint through sponsorships from local corporate partners, including Hyundai City Outlet, the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation and KB Kookmin Bank. High public interest sparked an early sellout of advance registrations, though organizers expect thousands of walk-up visitors to crowd the plaza.

The venue will be divided into three interactive zones designed around a fairy-tale narrative. At the Magic Workshop, visitors can participate in hands-on cultural activities representing Vietnam, Mongolia and the United States, or assemble eco-friendly keepsakes like magic-wand pens fashioned from upcycled bottle caps. Nearby, the Magic Playground offers rides and collaborative family challenges, including step-counter competitions and synchronized movement games.

The festivities culminate at the Magic Plaza, which serves as the main entertainment stage. The lineup features traditional Mongolian folk dances performed by local immigrant support groups, alongside face-painting booths and interactive photo zones. A live children’s magic show and raffle draw will cap off the afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

The initiative reflects a broader shift across Korea, where local governments are actively integrating multicultural households as the nation's demographic landscape evolves. Areas including Jung District — historically famous as a bustling commercial and textile heartland — are leaning into these demographics to foster inclusive, neighborhood-level spaces.

"We have prepared a meaningful opportunity for residents to experience global cultures alongside their neighbors right in the heart of the city," said Kim Kil-sung, mayor of Jung District. "We hope families visit to embrace our differences and enjoy a warm afternoon of community unity."

Organizers advise attendees to utilize public transit due to weekend traffic surrounding the commercial fashion district, though two hours of free parking will be provided at the shopping complex.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.