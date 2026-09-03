No details have been finalized on any new U.S. tariffs on semiconductors, the presidential office here said Thursday, after the U.S. commerce secretary said a "targeted" chip tariff policy is under consideration.

Appearing on a CNBC interview Wednesday (U.S. time), Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the U.S. administration is considering a "targeted" and "thoughtful" tariff policy for semiconductors.

"As far as we know, details related to U.S. semiconductor tariffs have not been finalized," an official at Cheong Wa Dae said.

"The government will closely monitor related developments while closely cooperating with the U.S. to prevent any unfavorable impact on our companies," the official said.