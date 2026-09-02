Seoul's nighttime Han River events fuel local economy

More than 11,000 people spent summer nights beside Han River this year, giving Seoul officials evidence that after-dark leisure can do more than keep people cool — it can benefit the local economy.

“Han River Night Camping,” held at Yeouido and Ttukseom Han River parks from Aug. 1 through Aug. 30, drew 3,503 groups and 11,476 people, with Friday and Saturday sessions selling out within five minutes.

The overnight program allowed participants to set up tents from 5 pm until 9 am, combining riverside views with delivery food and an escape from Seoul’s summer heat.

In a survey of 1,106 participants, 94.7 percent said they wanted the program to return next year, while 80.1 percent said they were satisfied with their experience.

Another 90.1 percent said the program helped promote nighttime leisure culture and the local economy.

Spending rose with foot traffic in commercial districts surrounding Yeouido, Ttukseom and Mangwon areas, according to an analysis of payment data from four credit card companies.

Nighttime pedestrian traffic across the three areas increased 66 percent to an average of 93,000 people per day, with Yeouido recording a 112.4 percent increase and Ttukseom 85.7 percent.

Seoul is now expanding nighttime access across all 11 Han River parks, extending permitted hours for shade tents from 7 pm to 10 pm and increasing designated delivery zones from six locations in three parks to 17 locations across all 11 parks.

The city will also add 14 lights and 12 closed-circuit television cameras at 10 locations, while increasing nighttime patrols and strengthening waste collection.

"Through Han River Night Camping, the river has established itself as a signature leisure space where citizens can enjoy themselves from day to night," said Park Jin-young, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Future Hangang Project Headquarters. "Moving forward, we will continue to expand night-time content and amenities that citizens can truly experience, ensuring that the Han River at night becomes a hub for the night-time economy — extending beyond rest and enjoyment to drive consumption and revitalize the local economy."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.