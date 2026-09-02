Number of foreign workers under Employment Permit System hits record high
Summary
The number of foreign workers in Korea under the Employment Permit System reached a record 287,424 as of July this year. Most of them worked in manufacturing, and Rep. Kim Wi-sang said the concentration shows the need to overhaul the system. The government has cut the annual E-9 visa quota after earlier increases, and lower quotas plus the economic slowdown have reduced local businesses’ applications.
Key Facts
- The EPS total rose from 159,463 in 2021 to 203,121 in 2022, 247,191 in 2023, 271,925 in 2024 and 282,839 last year before reaching 287,424 this year.
- Manufacturing employed 229,844 foreign workers, or 80 percent of the total.
- The government raised the annual E-9 visa quota from 69,000 in 2022 to 120,000 in 2023 and 165,000 in 2024, then lowered it to 130,000 last year and 80,000 this year.
The number of foreign workers staying in Korea under the Employment Permit System (EPS) reached a record high of 287,424 this year, data showed Wednesday.
The EPS allows small and medium-sized businesses facing labor shortages to hire nonprofessional foreign workers, who are issued E-9 visas.
According to the data submitted by the labor ministry to Rep. Kim Wi-sang of the main opposition People Power Party, the number of foreign workers under the EPS reached the record figure as of July.
The number has been on a steady rise from 159,463 in 2021 and 203,121 in 2022 to 247,191 in 2023, 271,925 in 2024 and 282,839 last year.
By industry, 229,844 foreign workers, or an overwhelming 80 percent of the total, worked in the manufacturing sector.
The agriculture and livestock sector accounted for 33,878 foreign workers, or 11.8 percent, followed by fisheries with 15,441 (5.4 percent), construction with 6,724 (2.3 percent) and services with 1,410 (0.5 percent).
Rep. Kim said the excessive concentration of E-9 visa holders in the manufacturing sector underscores the need to overhaul the EPS, as the service industry and other sectors continue to face labor shortages.
The government had increased the annual quota for E-9 visa issuance under the EPS from 69,000 in 2022 to 120,000 in 2023 and 165,000 in 2024 before lowering it to 130,000 last year and 80,000 this year.
The reduced quotas and economic slowdown have led to a decline in local businesses' applications to hire EPS workers.
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