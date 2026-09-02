Korean forests gain global recognition in biodiversity push

Deep within the dense canopy of Gwangneung Forest, centuries-old trees have long served as a quiet refuge for native flora and fauna. Now, the historic woodland and four national recreational forests across Korea have secured international recognition, not just as scenic escapes, but as crucial players in the global fight to reverse biodiversity loss.

The Korea Forest Service and the National Arboretum said Wednesday that Gwangneung Forest, located northeast of Seoul, alongside four national recreational forests — Sin Sido, Sinbulsan, Unmunsan and Hwangjeongsan — have been officially listed in the World Database on Protected and Conserved Areas. They earned the designation of "Other Effective Area-based Conservation Measures," or OECMs.

Unlike traditional national parks or legally designated nature reserves, OECMs refer to territories managed primarily for other purposes, such as public recreation or forestry, that nonetheless deliver long-term and effective biodiversity protection. Spanning a combined 5,383.7 hectares, these five sites mark the first forest-based OECMs from Korea to be formally registered in international biodiversity databases.

The listing is a significant milestone for Korea’s environmental policy.

Since 2021, the National Arboretum has evaluated botanical gardens, forest wetlands and recreational woodlands using frameworks set by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The goal was to prove that spaces used heavily for public welfare and eco-tourism can double as vital ecological sanctuaries.

Gwangneung Forest alone accounts for more than 2,400 hectares of the newly designated land, celebrated for its pristine ecosystem preserved for more than five centuries since the 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty. The inclusion of the four national recreational forests proves that managed public parks, from the coastal views of Sin Sido to the rugged peaks of Unmunsan, maintain rich habitats capable of sustaining native species.

The achievement directly feeds into the United Nations’ Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. Known as the "30x30" initiative, the framework commits nations to effectively conserving at least 30 percent of the Earth's land and marine areas by 2030.

Forestry officials signaled that the designation is only the beginning of a broader conservation strategy.

"This international registration holds great meaning because the biodiversity conservation value of our forests, identified through field surveys and scientific evaluations, is now officially reflected in global data," said Park Young-hwan, head of the Forest Environment Protection Division at the Korea Forest Service. "We will continue to monitor their status to deliver tangible conservation results."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.