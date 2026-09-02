Gyeonggi support center aids over 700 migrant women in 1st year after opening

Migrant women in Korea can face domestic abuse or exploitation, cultural barriers, linguistic isolation and complex visa requirements. To help create better conditions for those women, Gyeonggi Province — the country’s most populous region and home to its largest foreign resident population — launched a specialized support initiative last year.

Provincial officials gathered at the Gyeonggi Provincial Council on Wednesday to review the center’s performance, reporting that the Gyeonggi Foreign Women’s Counseling Center provided 6,101 counseling sessions to 712 women between August 2025 and June 2026.

The center’s holistic model marks a departure from traditional social services, which can struggle to address overlapping crises. Counselors reported that cases rarely involve physical or domestic violence in isolation. Instead, abuse is often tightly interwoven with legal status anxiety, custody disputes, financial stress and child rearing.

To navigate these multilayered challenges, the center established a dedicated legal advisory panel of 17 attorneys, who handled 64 specialized cases, along with a 33-member translation and interpretation pool that provided real-time language support 97 times.

Crucially, the facility operates regardless of immigration status.

While traditional support networks primarily target marriage immigrants, the Gyeonggi center extends aid to naturalized citizens, undocumented residents, asylum seekers, humanitarian visa holders and migrant workers under the Employment Permit System. By serving vulnerable populations often overlooked by mainstream social safety nets, officials have been able to uncover previously unreported cases of systemic abuse.

As domestic manufacturing, agriculture and service sectors increasingly rely on foreign labor, local governments face growing pressure to bolster social protection infrastructure. Gyeonggi Province currently houses nearly half a million foreign residents, making tailored support systems essential for regional stability.

Building on the center’s first-year data, provincial leaders signaled plans to expand its operational footprint into northern Gyeonggi, where remote agricultural and industrial hubs make access to urban legal resources particularly difficult. The government also plans to recruit interpreters for rare dialects and establish stronger inter-agency referral networks with local police, civil society groups and medical centers.

"We actively plan to establish additional counseling hubs in northern Gyeonggi to improve accessibility," said Kim Seong-hwan, head of the Gyeonggi Provincial Government's Immigration Society Support Division. "By strengthening outreach and language support for underrepresented languages, we will continuously work to eliminate blind spots in our support system."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.