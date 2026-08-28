Korea's religious communities offer condolences to Nepal flood victims

Korea's religious communities have offered condolences to the victims of the catastrophic flash floods and landslides in Nepal.

The Association of Korean Buddhist Orders, which represents 28 orders of Korean Buddhism, including Jogye, Taego and Cheontae, said Friday it "deeply mourns" those who lost their lives in the disaster and extended its "heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Nepal."

"We earnestly hope that the affected areas and residents will soon return to their peaceful daily lives," it said, noting Nepal's special significance to Buddhists as the home of Lumbini, the birthplace of the Buddha, and its longstanding ties with Korea's Buddhist community.

Protestant organizations also issued messages of condolence.

"We deeply mourn those who have lost their lives and extend our heartfelt sympathies to those who have lost their family members and homes," the United Christian Churches of Korea, an organization representing Protestant churches in the country, said in a statement.

The organization said it has consulted missionaries in nearby areas and will work with them, as well as the local Korean community, to support restoration measures.

The National Council of Churches in Korea, another umbrella organization of Protestant churches, also issued a statement offering condolences to the victims and expressing concerns over climate warming.

The country's Catholic community also expressed condolences for victims and pledged to take part in relief efforts Thursday.