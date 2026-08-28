SEJONG — Korea vowed to provide comprehensive support for young people, from job searches to career development, the finance ministry said Friday, amid persistent employment challenges facing those in their 20s.

The Ministry of Finance and Economy unveiled a blueprint for revitalizing youth employment as younger job seekers continue to face difficulties amid economic uncertainty.

Government data showed the employment rate for those aged 20 to 24 came to 41.3 percent in the second quarter, compared with the 2025 average of 43.6 percent, while the rate for those aged 25 to 29 stood at 71.5 percent, compared with 71.8 percent last year.

The measures came as the number of people classified as "just resting" remained high. The data ministry defines the group as those who are not seeking work and report that they are resting despite having no serious illness or disability.

The number of young people aged 15 to 29 classified as "just resting" stood at 378,000 in the second quarter, down 28,000 from a year earlier but still remaining high.

Under the blueprint, the government said it will seek to address three major challenges facing young people, namely businesses' growing preference for experienced workers over new hires, a lack of jobs offering competitive working conditions and prolonged career gaps following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The plan centers on providing job training tailored to labor market demand, fostering skilled workers in emerging sectors and facilitating young people's job searches and entry into the labor market," the finance ministry said.

"We will reduce mismatches in wages and working conditions and create quality jobs preferred by young people," it added. "Even after they find employment, the government will work to improve their working conditions and help them develop the skills needed for further growth."

Specifically, the government will train 300,000 skilled workers in fields favored by young people by 2030, including cutting-edge industries covered by the country's three mega-project initiatives, which center on strengthening the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

The country will establish a new platform dubbed "Youth Playground" to offer mentoring and other employment-related opportunities. The government said it will create 200,000 jobs by 2030 in the private and public sectors for workers trained under its programs.

Other measures include the Jump-Up program, which will offer young employees mentoring and expanded training opportunities, eventually helping them move from smaller companies to larger businesses.