A fire broke out after an explosion at a paint ingredient factory in the city of Cheonan on Friday, leaving three people dead and two others injured, officials said.

The blaze began at the raw materials production plant operated by Daewon Sanup at 11:44 a.m., with firefighters discovering the body of one of the victims near the fire and two others inside the factory, according to the South Chungcheong provincial firefighting headquarters.

The first victim was identified as a 70-something worker at the plant's cafeteria, while the two others were Philippine nationals.

The fire also left a 30-something Indonesian national with burns, while a firefighter was injured in the hand after being hit by a falling object.

Twenty-one people were working at the site when the explosion and fire occurred, with 17 of them confirmed to have evacuated.

The explosion is believed to have occurred in a factory building where a significant amount of flammable materials was stored, according to officials.

Daewon manufactures fatty acids used in various industries, including tire and paint production.

Police and fire authorities plan to conduct a joint forensic inspection with police to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon ordered officials to form a 15-member investigation team to thoroughly determine the causes of the accident and conduct a thorough investigation.

Kim expressed condolences to the workers who lost their lives and pledged to make every effort to prevent further casualties, the labor ministry said.