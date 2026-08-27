As the scorching summer heat begins to subside in Korea, millions of urban runners across the capital are lacing up their shoes to hit the pavement.

Capitalizing on the country's booming outdoor fitness culture, the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Arisu Headquarters launched a digital campaign titled "RUNNER'S HI," aimed at encouraging joggers to stay healthy and hydrated using Arisu, the city’s purified municipal tap water brand.

The campaign title plays cleverly on the well-known psychological phenomenon "runner's high" — a surge of euphoria triggered by sustained aerobic exercise — while extending a warm and friendly "Hi" to local athletes along the Han River.

Produced as a four-part short-form video series hosted on the official ArisuTV YouTube channel, the lighthearted content features popular Korean comedian and avid runner Kim Yong-myung interviewing everyday joggers at Yeouido Hangang Park about their fitness habits, hydration strategies and overall wellness routines.

During the interviews, Kim engages more than 20 local runners in candid, humorous conversations regarding their workout preferences and perceptions of municipal water. In one segment, producers presented participants with an unbranded Arisu emblem to test their visual brand awareness. To the crew's surprise, more than half of the runners recognized the logo instantly without any prompts. Many athletes noted that rather than carrying heavy water bottles or bulky tumblers that disrupt their stride, they prefer using the convenient public drinking fountains installed along popular riverside paths.

Seoul operates 1,880 public Arisu drinking fountains across major parks and waterfronts, including 148 along the Han River. To ensure safety, municipal authorities conduct quarterly inspections for key minerals and metals like iron and copper, posting official test certificates directly on every fountain for on-the-spot verification.

Fitness enthusiasts can use the digital "Arisu Map" service to locate the nearest drinking fountain in real time using smartphone geolocation. With outdoor exercise expected to peak during the pleasant autumn season, city officials are also rolling out interactive social media campaigns to promote clean, hygienic public fountain usage across the city.

"With urban running growing immensely popular across Korea, this campaign naturally highlights the vital importance of staying hydrated during workouts," said Kwon Min, head of Arisu. "We remain committed to rigorous water quality management so citizens can drink with total peace of mind during their outdoor activities."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.