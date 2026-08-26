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Older Koreans have generally shown reluctance toward institutional care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing facilities accounted for a significant share of deaths, further heightening concerns about institutional care.

Family members often take on the role of caregiver. In a latest survey, 73.5 percent of centenarians selected their children or spouses as the people they would prefer to care for them. Respondents could choose multiple answers. Some 35.6 percent said they would use a paid caregiver.

In the past, daughters-in-law often cared for sick parents-in-law. That tradition, however, is steadily disappearing as fewer families live in three-generation households, while dual-income families have become the norm.

Many older people also prefer to be cared for by their daughters or sons, with whom they may feel more comfortable. At the same time, an increasing number of elderly couples are caring for each other — a phenomenon often referred to as "elderly caring for the elderly."

Spouses may continue to care for a partner even while suffering from chronic illnesses themselves. But this can place a heavy physical and emotional burden on them and may worsen their own health. Although many would like to hire professional caregivers, the cost can make that difficult.

The finding that nearly 30 percent of centenarians have dementia is particularly noteworthy. Dementia can be caused by a range of conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, stroke-related vascular dementia and alcohol-related dementia.

Preventing and managing conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes from middle age is important for protecting brain and blood-vessel health and reducing the risk of stroke.

Reaching 100 is no longer as rare as it once was. But longevity alone does not guarantee a fulfilling old age. If a person lives well past 100 but can no longer recognize the faces of loved ones, society must ask what it truly means to live a long life.

For people in their 50s and 60s, the choices they make today can be a turning point for their future health. This is also an age when chronic diseases become increasingly common. Abandoning unhealthy habits early and managing existing conditions carefully can help people live longer in better health — while reducing the caregiving burden that may eventually fall on their children and spouses.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.