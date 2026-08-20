President Lee Jae Myung met with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won on Thursday, sources said, with the two presumed to have discussed the country's three mega projects centered on semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI).

Lee and Chey met over dinner, according to the sources, possibly discussing a wide array of issues related to the three mega projects initiative, including SK hynix Inc.'s investment in the southwestern region.

The talks came amid speculation that the United States is demanding South Korean investment in its semiconductor industry as part of Seoul's investment commitment to the country, although Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said earlier in the day that no related talks had been held with Washington.

Lee and Chey also met the previous month at an AI summit in San Francisco.

The presidential office declined to comment on Thursday's meeting, noting it cannot confirm details of undisclosed schedules.