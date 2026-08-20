From shelter to snuggles: 20 rescued pups in Seoul seek loving homes

Seoul is on a mission to find loving homes for 20 rescued dogs who recently got a second chance at happiness. Rescued last month from an overcrowded, neglected environment where dozens of animals lived in cramped conditions, the dogs are now healthy, vaccinated, and ready to meet their forever families.

The dogs were rescued on July 28 through a coordinated effort between the city, local districts and animal protection groups. The intervention came after uncontrolled breeding left a single caretaker overwhelmed, leading to severe neglect and neighborhood complaints. Shortly after the rescue, volunteers from the Korean Kennel Club stepped in to groom and bathe the dogs before sending them to veterinary clinics for full examinations, medical treatment and spaying or neutering.

Currently, 20 of the 33 rescued dogs are thriving at the Seoul Metropolitan Animal Welfare Support Center’s Mapo and Dongdaemun branches. Estimating the dogs to be between 1 and 2 years old, specialists treated them for initial health issues like malnutrition and skin conditions. Despite their tough start, staff note that the dogs are naturally sweet and affectionate around people, although a few are still building confidence around sudden noises and tight spaces.

To ease their transition into family life, animal behavior experts are giving each dog personalized socialization training, covering everything from leash skills and house-training to basic manners. Adding a charming touch to the adoption campaign, each dog has been named after the word for “family” in 20 different languages — including "Ohana" in Hawaiian, "Famille" in French and "Aile" in Turkish.

The rescue highlights ongoing animal welfare efforts across Korea.

According to government data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, around 100,000 abandoned or rescued animals enter shelters across Korea annually. While adoption rates have been steadily climbing as public awareness grows, municipal shelters continue to urge citizens to choose adoption over buying pets from shops.

Online applications for the 20 pups opened Thursday through Pawinhand, the adoption platform partnered with the Seoul Metropolitan Animal Welfare Support Center. Prospective owners undergo a counseling process to review living arrangements and family consent, and adopters must complete a brief training course and share status updates during the first three months.

“We hope to meet 20 special families who will fill the lives of these dogs with warmth and care after everything they have endured,” said Kim Young-hwan, director general of Seoul’s Garden City Bureau.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.