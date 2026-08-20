Busan launches multilingual emergency task force to protect foreign residents

The Busan Metropolitan Government announced Thursday a sweeping cross-sector framework designed to safeguard non-Korean speakers during natural and human-made disasters, anchoring the initiative with a dedicated multilingual crisis translation force.

Under an agreement signed at Busan City Hall, local authorities joined forces with regional emergency services, humanitarian relief agencies, academic researchers and foreign resident support networks.

The cornerstone of this new coalition is the newly appointed Busan Disaster Response Interpreter Corps, a 30-member specialized team providing real-time support across 16 languages, including English, Mandarin, Japanese, Vietnamese and German.

Busan officials said the push stems directly from the southern port city's rapidly shifting demographic landscape.

As Korea’s principal maritime gateway and second-largest metropolis, Busan has long served as a bustling crossroads for international commerce, shipping, and global tourism. The coastal hub now houses more than 88,000 foreign residents, while welcoming more than 2.4 million international visitors in the first half of this year alone. However, language barriers and unfamiliarity with local administrative procedures have historically left non-citizens isolated when urban fires, severe weather, or industrial accidents strike.

Rather than relying on basic mobile translation applications or ad-hoc volunteer assistance, the corps will deploy directly to field command centers, emergency medical facilities, and temporary shelters. Interpreters will guide foreign victims through initial evacuation protocols, complex medical evaluations, financial relief policies and long-term psychological counseling, ensuring seamless communication through every phase of recovery.

To ensure comprehensive long-term care, the new initiative unites the immediate field response capabilities of the Busan Metropolitan City Fire and Disaster Headquarters with the extensive humanitarian relief experience of the Korean Red Cross and the technical research power of Dong-A University. The strategy also incorporates mandatory biannual training sessions and joint crisis simulation drills to streamline field response times across all participating organizations.

The official signing ceremony brought together key diplomats, including top consular representatives from Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines, China, Ivory Coast and Germany, underscoring the international community's shared interest in municipal safety protocols.

City officials emphasized that moving the initiative forward reflects a broader municipal commitment to equity in public safety and emergency welfare, ensuring that foreign nationality or language limitations never dictate access to life-saving aid.

“The role of this interpreter corps is absolutely vital,” Busan Mayor Jun Jae-soo said. “We are building a city where everyone — whether residing here or visiting — can feel completely secure, ensuring that no one is left behind during moments of disaster.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.