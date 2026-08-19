Seoul will more than double the number of late-night autonomous taxis operating in Gangnam District, betting that a larger fleet will shorten waits and make the service easier to access after dark.

Starting Thursday at 10 p.m., the city will increase the fleet to 19 vehicles from seven, Seoul city said.

The expansion will also extend autonomous driving to all roads within the operating zone in southern Seoul, including child-protection zones, after the city obtains approval from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The city said a regulatory change earlier this year removed the requirement for human driving in protected areas, allowing autonomous vehicles to operate there if safety plans are established and approved.

The service has recorded 15,140 rides since it began on Sept. 26, 2024, including 6,176 rides after fares were introduced in April, the city said.

The taxis will operate Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. across the roughly 20.4-square-kilometer Gangnam autonomous-driving pilot zone.

Passengers can call a vehicle through the Kakao T app by selecting the taxi icon, entering a pickup point and destination within the service area and choosing the Seoul Autonomous Vehicle option.

Fares start at 4,800 won ($3.40), with higher late-night rates of 5,800 won and 6,700 won depending on the hour, while no late-night surcharge applies from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The city plans to expand the service to daytime operations after further reviewing its performance and safety, while consulting with the taxi industry before deciding on any additional increases.

Seoul also plans to begin operating Level 4 autonomous taxis without a person in the driver’s seat in the Sangam area in the northwestern part of the capital in November.

Yeo Jang-kwon, head of Seoul’s Transportation Office, said the expansion would make late-night travel more convenient and could help support the city’s nighttime economy.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.