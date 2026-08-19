Nationwide civil defense drill slated for Thursday

The interior ministry said Wednesday that a nationwide civil defense drill simulating an enemy air raid will be conducted later this week.

The drill will take place across the country for 20 minutes starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, the ministry said.

The drill will proceed in the order of an air raid warning, a preliminary warning and an all-clear, the ministry added.

When the air raid siren sounds at exactly 2 p.m., people must evacuate to the nearest civil defense shelters or a nearby underground space. When the preliminary warning is issued at 2:15 p.m., they may leave the shelters and move around but must remain alert.

The drill will end when the warning is lifted at 2:20 p.m. Civil defense shelters have been designated at approximately 17,000 locations nationwide, including underground parking lots at apartment complexes, subway stations and underground shopping malls.

To help minimize public inconvenience, major facilities, such as hospitals, subways, railways, aircraft and ships, will operate normally even during the drill, the ministry said.

Foreigners can receive information on the drill schedule and shelter locations in 22 languages, including English, Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese, through the Emergency Ready App.