Lee to host dinner with new DPK chair, former leadership contenders

President Lee Jae Myung is set to host a dinner meeting this week with the newly elected leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) and two former contenders of the leadership race, his office said Monday.

Lee will meet with DPK chair Kim Min-seok and the former contenders — Reps. Jung Chung-rae and Song Young-gil — at Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

"The dinner was arranged to further strengthen cooperation on state affairs among the party, the government and the presidential office, on issues such as people's livelihood and the economy, as well as to promote party unity," she said.

The meeting is set to take place just two days after Monday's national convention, where Kim won 54.08 percent of the vote, compared with Jung's 45.92 percent.