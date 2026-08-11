Rights watchdog calls for ensuring education rights for 10-year-old asylum seeker in limbo at airport

Korea's state human rights watchdog urged the government on Tuesday to protect the education and development rights of a 10-year-old asylum seeker from Mali who has been living at Incheon International Airport for about a year.

The National Human Rights Commission issued the recommendation to the justice ministry after the boy and his father filed a petition in October, arguing their prolonged stay at the airport, just west of Seoul, was inhumane.

The pair have been living at the airport's departure hall since the justice ministry decided not to review their application for refugee status. The ministry believes the application was solely for economic purposes.

"At the very least, alternative measures should be made to achieve the purpose of immigration control while minimizing infringement of the fundamental rights that must be guaranteed for children," the watchdog said.

The commission, however, partially dismissed the petition after conducting an investigation into the case.

The watchdog concluded that the pair did not receive inhumane treatment from the state, noting the departure hall is equipped with laundry, shower and other facilities. The two also received health check-ups.

The watchdog also noted it was difficult to accept their argument that the two could face life-threatening danger if they returned home, adding the father could end the situation by returning home or going to a third country.

The two have filed an administrative suit against the justice ministry's decision. The case is currently being reviewed by an appellate court after a lower court sided against the pair.