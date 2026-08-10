Korea's obsession with celebrities' bodies

These days, the new standard of beauty is “bone-thin” — so skinny that one’s bones are visible. It is the latest version of the old ideals of a size 44 figure and an “ant waist.”

Being moderately slim is no longer enough; apparently, you have to be extremely thin before people will acknowledge that you have really put in the effort. And the judging of other people’s bodies does not end there. Once someone becomes “bone-thin,” gossip follows, disguised as concern or perhaps envy. “I’m worried about your health.” “Do you have an eating disorder?”

Global pop star Ariana Grande announced that she was stepping away from her activities because she had grown exhausted by such scrutiny.

Subjected to relentless commentary and hateful remarks about her thin body, she described herself as “a specimen on a glass dish in a laboratory.” She pleaded, “Please refrain from commenting on other people’s bodies in any way. What is healthy can look different for everyone.” But it did little good. In the music video for her new song “Petal,” released last month, she douses herself in blood and wields a chainsaw against people who casually judge her. It may have been a final scream for them to respect her dignity, but people’s attention remained fixed on her body.

“Have you gained weight?” “Have you lost weight?” Korea is a society where such questions are routinely asked as if they were ordinary greetings.

The obsession with judging celebrities and public figures for being “bone-thin” is particularly intense. Search for the term “bone-thin” in Korean, and an avalanche of content comes pouring out. It is not even clear whether being “bone-thin” is considered good or bad; the standards shift constantly.

One actress may be pitied for having suddenly become “bone-thin,” while a singer may be praised for achieving the look through rigorous self-discipline. Apparently, “bone-thin” was not harsh enough, because an even more extreme term, “dog-thin,” has also emerged.

A former singer turned actress who is far from “bone-thin” was recently subjected to abuse simply because her stomach appeared to protrude. There was even a news report headlined “controversy over belly fat.” Belly fat is a controversy? People often justify this kind of body-shaming by saying, “A star’s body is part of the product, so they have to put up with it.” But stars are people, too, and no one has the right to hold another person’s dignity and soul in their hands and toss them around at will. Even a lifeless product should not be mistreated.

Perhaps we would all be better off worrying about our own blood sugar levels and waistlines. After spending a long while staring at a video of a “bone-thin” singer served up by an algorithm, however, it is hard not to recognize an uncomfortable truth: simply by watching, we become part of the problem.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.