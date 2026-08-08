Rep. Chun Ha-ram, floor leader of minor opposition Reform Party, will become the first sitting member of the National Assembly to undergo basic military training as a trainee soldier.

According to Chun’s office on Saturday, the lawmaker, who serves on the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee, will enter the Army’s 27th Recruit Training Regiment in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, on Aug. 12 for a two-night, three-day training session.

On the first day, Chun will be issued a combat uniform, military gear and other supplies and will live under the same conditions as the other recruits. The following day, he will take part in comprehensive individual combat training and a 20-kilometer night march, as well as stand guard duty overnight. The training is normally conducted during the fourth or fifth week of basic military training, according to reports.

The visit came after Chun’s office first proposed the idea to the military. During his stay, Chun plans to live alongside the recruits and listen to their concerns and difficulties.

“Although it is only a two-night, three-day schedule, I planned it to share the hardships with the new recruits who are undergoing strenuous training despite the extreme heat,” Chun said. “I will take part in the training with gratitude to all members of our armed forces who are sacrificing and dedicating their youth to protecting the lives and property of our people.”

A former lawyer, Chun completed his mandatory military service as a public service legal officer with the Korea Legal Aid Corporation.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.











