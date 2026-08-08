Pastor Son Hyun-bo discloses July meeting with Trump, US officials

Pastor Son Hyun-bo, head pastor of Segyero Church who led rallies opposing the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 7 (local time), the church disclosed on Saturday.

According to Segyero Church, Son met with Trump at the White House while visiting the United States with his family. The church did not disclose details of the conversation between Son and Trump.

In a video posted on the church's YouTube channel the same day, Son said, "I have been visiting the United States for a month ... and I just visited the White House and met with President Trump."

"I sincerely thank the White House for inviting my family," he added.

Son has been meeting with U.S. government officials to raise concerns over religious issues in Korea, including a proposed legislation that would allow the dissolution of religious organizations and a comprehensive anti-discrimination bill.

In June, U.S. government officials, including Riley Band, deputy assistant secretary at the State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL); Julie Turner, acting principal deputy assistant secretary at the DRL; and Belsis Romero, a liaison officer with the White House Faith Office, visited Busan and met with Son. Son also met with Michael Needham, an adviser to the U.S. State Department, in February.

Son is also the leader of Save Korea, a Protestant group that organized rallies opposing Yoon's impeachement. Last year, Son was arrested and indicted on charges of engaging in illegal election campaigning. Earlier this year, he was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for one year.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







