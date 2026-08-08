President Lee Jae Myung on Friday said that government policies should not hinder young couples from getting married, pledging to review 22 policy areas involving marriage, including loans, housing subscriptions and taxation.

“Young people should never hesitate to get married because of national policies,” Lee wrote on X, formerly Twitter. He said he had instructed officials to closely examine and report on institutional disadvantages that people may face as a result of marriage.

“I have listened to various opinions through youth forums, real estate discussions and reviews by relevant government ministries,” he said.

Lee said 22 issues were initially identified, particularly those involving loans, housing subscriptions and taxes that directly affect housing and wealth building. He shared an image which listed 22 items identified by young people as a challenge for married couples, including proposals seeking to ease income eligibility requirements for government-backed loans, raise the combined income threshold for dual-income couples applying for the special loan program for families with newborns, ease eligibility requirements for newlywed couples applying for special housing subscriptions and allow households that own two small homes after marriage to apply for housing subscriptions.

Other proposals seek the expansion of exemptions from higher acquisition taxes for married couples who own two homes and improvement of tax-credit rules to eliminate disadvantages related to marriage.

Lee said the government will “examine each one carefully to see whether improvements are needed and whether the proposed measures can provide fair and practical help to everyone.”

“If there are other systems you believe are unreasonable, please feel free to let us know,” he called on the public.

He added, “The government will fulfill its responsibility so that marriage can become a hopeful new beginning rather than a burden.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







