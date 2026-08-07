Police to transfer cases involving family members of police officers to other branches

Police on Friday discussed an array of measures aimed at strengthening the fairness of investigations, such as transferring cases involving family members of police officers to a branch where the respective officer does not work.

The move comes after the Cabinet approved the promulgation of the revision to the Criminal Procedure Act, which strips prosecutors of their authority to conduct direct investigations, including supplementary investigations, leaving investigative authority solely with the police.

The envisioned policy, which police seek to introduce by early September, was among measures discussed in a meeting at the National Police Agency to prepare for the revision of the act, set to go into effect Oct. 2.

Among other measures discussed were launching an internal audit unit to probe irregularities and expanding the number of investigative officers while cutting those dispatched to monitor illegal protests.

The revision has raised public concerns that exclusive police investigative powers could undermine the overall quality of investigations.