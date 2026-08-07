Lee declares Andong, Uiseong special disaster zones after July rains

President Lee Jae Myung on Friday designated the city of Andong and four townships in Uiseong County, both in North Gyeongsang Province, as special disaster zones following heavy rain that battered the region last month.

Senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing that the declaration took effect at around 5 p.m., covering damage caused by rainfall that persisted from July 8 to 24.

The designation channels additional state funds into recovery work in the affected areas. Residents who suffered damage also become eligible for deferred payment of national and local taxes and reductions in utility bills.

The government plans to finalize a recovery plan soon so that residents can return to their normal lives as quickly as possible, Kang said.