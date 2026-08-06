Lee orders full mobilization of resources to minimize damage from extreme heat

President Lee Jae Myung instructed the government Thursday to mobilize all of its resources to minimize damage from a record-breaking heat wave gripping the nation.

Lee issued the order at a meeting with relevant ministers and heads of local governments as temperatures climbed to near 40 C in many parts of the country, with the southeastern city of Yangsan posting the highest recorded temperature of 42.5 C on Sunday.

Thousands of people had visited hospitals and 21 people had died from heat-related illnesses as of Wednesday, according to health authorities.

"The heat wave is highly likely to continue for some time, so the government must with exceptional resolve activate a comprehensive response system until the heat wave eases," Lee said at the meeting at the government complex.

"I ask you to fully mobilize all administrative powers so that the damage to the people from the heat wave and the drought can be minimized."

Lee gave instructions to devise measures to respond to extreme weather, look after senior citizens living alone and shanty town residents, ensure that breaks are implemented at outdoor worksites during the hottest hours, and prevent damage to livestock and crops.

He further called for taking preemptive measures to ensure sufficient water supply amid a worsening drought in the southern region.