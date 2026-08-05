17 Michelin-listed restaurants found violating Korea's food safety laws; 2-star restaurant used ants

A total of 17 restaurants listed in the world-renowned Michelin Guide were found to have violated Korea’s food sanitation laws 21 times over the past three years, data showed.

According to an analysis by Rep. Seo Young-seok of the Democratic Party of Korea, who serves as secretary of the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee, the 17 Michelin-listed restaurants were found to have committed 21 violations of the Food Sanitation Act between 2023 and 2025, based on data submitted by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

The restaurants found in violation included Myeongdong Kyoja, Gwanghwamun Mijin, Pildong Myeonok, Geum Dwaeji Sikdang, Hapcheon Gukbapjip, Kwon Sook Soo, Mingles, Exquisine, Gwanghwamun Gukbap, Bao House, Restaurant Evett, Yakitori Onjeong, Arp Studio, East Seoul, Myeon Seoul, Egg & Flower Cheongdam and Sosuhun.

By category, failure to complete mandatory hygiene training accounted for the largest share with seven cases (33 percent), followed by violations involving changes to business registration details with five cases (24 percent ), violations of food standards and specifications including foreign substances found in food with four cases (19 percent), violations of sanitary handling standards with three cases (14 percent ) and failure to undergo health checkups with two cases (10 percent ).

Myeongdong Kyoja was repeatedly cited for violations involving foreign substances and food standards for three consecutive years, while Gwanghwamun Mijin was found to have violated business registration change reporting rules for two consecutive years. Both received corrective orders and fines.

Restaurant Evett, a Michelin two-star restaurant, was referred to prosecutors in July last year on allegations that it used ants that had not been approved for human consumption in Korea as an ingredient. It was the only case in which the ministry's special judicial police filed a complaint and sent the case to prosecutors.

Except for these three restaurants, the remaining establishments received only corrective orders, administrative fines or orders to repair facilities.

Seo said, “The repeated violations of the Food Sanitation Act even among restaurants listed in the Michelin Guide show that there are blind spots in the food safety management system.”

“The authorities should strengthen regular inspections and impose stricter penalties on businesses that repeatedly violate regulations,” he added.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







