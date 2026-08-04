Police block online sales of Trader Joe's seasoning containing poppy seeds

Police said Tuesday they have detected and blocked online sales of a popular seasoning blend sold by U.S. grocery chain Trader Joe's due to poppy seeds containing prohibited substances.

According to the Seoul Mapo Police Station, listings for "Everything but the Bagel Sesame" were recently discovered on Karrot, an online peer-to-peer marketplace in Korea. The import of the product into Korea has been banned since the National Forensic Service confirmed it contained trace amounts of morphine and codeine, both narcotic substances, in its poppy seeds.

Police determined that the sellers had brought the seasoning from abroad as a travel souvenir and subsequently listed it on online platforms, including Karrot. The individuals have been booked on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Control Act.

In cooperation with Karrot, police said they have taken down related posts and set up a "Transaction Restricted" alert to appear whenever a user attempts to list the item.

"Not only sellers but also buyers can be subject to criminal punishment," a police official said.