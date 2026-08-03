The nation's top police investigator said Monday that the police will strive to improve the completeness of initial investigations before sending cases to the prosecution, as the National Assembly passed a bill last week to abolish the prosecution's direct and supplementary investigation powers.

Hong Seok-ki, head of the National Office of Investigation (NOI) under the Korean National Police Agency, told reporters that he feels a heavy responsibility as the criminal justice system faces a critical turning point.

Hong's remarks came after the Assembly approved a revision of the Criminal Procedure Act on Friday, stripping the prosecution of its authority to conduct direct investigations, including supplementary investigations. Prosecutors will instead be allowed to request judicial police officers to carry out supplementary investigations.

"Article 195 of the revised Criminal Procedure Act clearly stipulates prosecutors and judicial police officers must cooperate with each other in investigations, prosecutions and the maintenance of public prosecutions," Hong said, adding he believes it is a legislative change designed to separate investigative and prosecutorial functions while clarifying the roles and responsibilities of the two agencies.

The NOI chief said prosecutors' requests for supplementary investigations by police could decrease significantly, as police can seek legal advice and guidance from prosecutors, who are obligated to provide responses.

"The revised law mandates that all additional investigation findings and related materials be sent to the prosecutor. I believe this will enhance the completeness of the investigations and prevent the public form suffering harm," he said.

Hong also dismissed concerns that prosecutors would make indiscriminate requests for supplementary investigations, saying the police will refer cases only after sufficient consultations with prosecutors.