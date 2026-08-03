Modest rebound in births in Korea's capital offers glimmer of hope

For nearly a decade, Korea has served as the poster child for the global demographic crisis, recording the lowest fertility rate on the planet as young adults postponed marriage and parenthood amid skyrocketing housing costs and intense career pressures. But inside the bustling capital of Korea, long-dormant maternity wards are beginning to tell an encouragingly different story.

New figures released Monday by municipal authorities reveal that 4,227 babies were born in Seoul in May, representing a dramatic 17.7 percent jump compared to the same month last year. The surge marks the 26th consecutive month of year-over-year birth growth in the city — a sustained, two-year turnaround that demographers once considered highly improbable given the nationwide trend.

The momentum is heavily fueled by a record-setting wave of weddings. Between January and May, marriages in Seoul jumped 11.1 percent compared to the prior year, outpacing all other 17 regions across Korea. In a country where childbirth remains overwhelmingly tied to traditional marriage, the rising number of newlyweds has created an immediate, tangible ripple effect in infant deliveries.

This quiet demographic shift coincides with an aggressive municipal overhaul designed to dismantle the crippling financial barriers to parenthood.

Through its comprehensive policy framework, the city has reshaped the urban safety net for young families. Measures include converting scenic public spaces — such as the Namsan Hannam Wedding Garden — into affordable venue options to reduce wedding expenses, alongside expanding postnatal care stipends, transportation subsidies and monthly allowances for grandparents who assist with child care.

Municipal infrastructure has evolved alongside these cash subsidies.

The city now operates 232 indoor play complexes, known as Seoul-style Kids Cafes, which have logged over 2.18 million visits, providing affordable, weather-proof recreational spaces for urban parents navigating high living costs.

To mark the streak, city officials met at Seoul City Hall, Monday, with 100 expectant and new parents for a public forum on child-rearing. The event also celebrated the expansion of the city’s early literacy campaign, which has delivered curated book packages and parenting guides to over 130,000 households.

"A 26-month streak of rising birth rates represents the beginning of a genuine structural shift," said Ma Chae-sook, director-general of Seoul's Women and Family Policy Bureau.

While experts caution that nationwide demographic challenges remain formidable, Korea’s capital is offering a rare glimmer of optimism, proving that targeted policy interventions and falling marriage barriers can begin to reshape the family choices of young urbanites.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.