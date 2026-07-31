The veterans ministry on Friday designated a late U.S. captain as the hero of August for his role in preventing North Korean advances at a mountainous battle during the 1950-53 Korean War.

The late U.S. Capt. Robert Timmons was recognized for his role in defending the Sobuk mountain area, near Haman and Masan in South Gyeongsang Province, from North Korean forces' advances in August 1950.

Timmons died from an enemy attack while being carried away for his injuries. His body was found the following year and later buried at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington.

The battle served as the stepping stone to the success of the Incheon Landing Operation, which played a pivotal role in turning the tide of the war and repelling the invading North Korean troops.

The U.S. government posthumously awarded the late captain a Silver Star, the third-highest military combat award for bravery in action against an enemy.