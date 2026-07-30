Seoul bets on artisan jewelry with high-profile pop-up at The Hyundai Seoul

Inside Korea's premier destination for young shoppers and tourists, a new pop-up event is giving independent local jewelers the rare department-store real estate usually reserved for global luxury houses.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday launched GOAT SEOUL: Seoul Jewelry Workshop, a six-day showcase at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido. Running through Aug. 5, the pop-up store inside the flagship megamall brings together 14 independent local brands under the banner of the "K-Jewelry New Wave," aiming to turn domestic craftsmanship into an international trend.

Located in the mall's prominent B1 Pop-up Iconic zone — a bustling floor that regularly draws millions of young shoppers and international tourists — the event serves as a crucial launchpad for boutique designers. While Korean pop culture has created a halo effect for local aesthetics, small-scale jewelers often lack the resources to secure shelf space in luxury department stores, negotiate distribution deals or fund broad marketing campaigns.

To bridge that gap, city authorities provided full-stack support, handling everything from space design and venue negotiation to public relations. Participating brands — ranging from sleek, modern labels like CELLMUTE and SYLK to artisan workshops like Seorim Art and Atelier Darin — take center stage, offering visitors a look at both finished pieces and the intricate crafting processes behind them.

The initiative marks an expansion of the city's broader strategy to incubate local creative industries. This year, municipal officials doubled their department store pop-up partnerships, scaling up support to help small workshops transition from niche local studios to globally viable brands.

"Consumers today aren't just buying products; they are buying into a brand's philosophy and craftsmanship," said Cho Hye-jung, director general of the Creative Industries Planning Bureau at the Seoul Metropolitan Government. "By offering these rising artisans a direct channel to test consumer reaction in a major retail hub, we aim to lay the groundwork for Korean jewelry brands to expand into the global market."

For visitors winding through the corridors of Yeouido's premier shopping destination, the event offers a hands-on experience, complete with custom design workshops, artisan tool displays and interactive showcases. As international interest in Korean design continues to swell, city planners hope this immersive environment will transform curious shoppers into lifelong brand ambassadors.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.