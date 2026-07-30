Cheonggye Stream, the scenic 5-mile urban waterway snaking through downtown Seoul, has long served as a tranquil refuge where locals and tourists cool their feet on hot summer days. Lately, however, the public landmark has witnessed a string of jarring incidents, from visitors using the pristine waters as an open-air bathtub to opportunistic trespassers diving in to scoop up coins tossed into wishing wells.

Fed up with unruly behavior, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Thursday a sweeping crackdown on etiquette violations, pledging dedicated patrol guards and legal reforms to fine offenders on the spot.

Under the new plan, city authorities are stationing permanent security guards at high-friction hotspots, including the Palseokdam wishing pool and the Gosanja Bridge area. These monitors join a floating team of 40 safety officers from the Seoul Facilities Corp., who regularly patrol the 8.12-kilometer waterway to instantly halt unauthorized activities like bathing, swimming, smoking, drinking and vandalism.

Beyond physical enforcement, city officials are adding enforceable legal penalties to their warning signs. Currently, park rangers rely largely on verbal warnings and gentle guidance to manage rowdy crowds. Recognizing the limits of persuasive policing, Seoul plans to revise city ordinances and national legislation, establishing clear legal grounds to slap rule-breakers with monetary fines.

Beginning in August, the city will also launch a public courtesy campaign aimed at both domestic visitors and the steady stream of international tourists drawn to the landmark. Multi-language signs, online messaging and coordination with local travel agencies will clearly outline stream etiquette.

Restored in 2005 as a landmark urban renewal project that transformed a concrete-covered highway into a vibrant eco-park, Cheonggye Stream welcomes millions of visitors annually. However, its popularity as a free public space has occasionally clashed with disruptive behavior.

"Cheonggye Stream is a representative sanctuary shared by Seoul citizens and global tourists alike, and the majority should not suffer inconvenience due to a few disruptive individuals," said Jung Seong-guk, head of Seoul’s Water Circulation Safety Bureau. "By deploying dedicated ground staff and establishing enforceable fines, we will ensure Cheonggye Stream remains a clean, safe and pleasant environment for everyone."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.