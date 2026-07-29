Visitors to Seoul Forest this summer and autumn can immerse themselves in the Korean capital’s official brand through a new interactive pop-up hub blending local snacks, souvenirs and urban lifestyle design.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday it will open the "Seoul My Soul" Lounge along Seoul Forest’s central lawn from July 31 through Oct. 27. Timed to coincide with the ongoing Seoul International Garden Expo, the launch transforms the city's standard promotional booth into an expanded, multizone experiential pavilion designed for both local residents and the growing wave of international travelers visiting the urban park.

The lounge is organized into four distinct experiential areas. A garden-themed merchandise section features eco-friendly lifestyle goods tailored specifically to the garden expo’s natural concept, while a dedicated food zone highlights popular culinary collaborations with regional businesses. Featured menu items include "Seoulppang," a signature bread developed with historic bakery Koryodang that sold over 80,000 units within its first 100 days, alongside nutritious ready-to-eat meals co-developed with CU convenience stores and traditional rice crisp snacks produced with Pungshimdang.

Visitors can also explore a pavilion introducing other public-private branded products, as well as an official merchandise zone selling "Seoul My Soul" city goods and items featuring Haechi, Seoul’s mythical guardian character, and the Soul Friends mascot lineup.

The pop-up space will operate daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., opening with a special launch event at 5:00 p.m. on July 31. Throughout its three-month run, the city will host interactive visitor activities, including gachapon-style capsule prize drawings for guests meeting minimum purchase thresholds, alongside live photo sessions with a costumed Haechi mascot.

"More than just a space to sell city merchandise, the 'Seoul My Soul' Lounge is an experiential brand hub reflecting the health and vitality Seoul stands for," said Kim Hyeong-rae, head of communications for the Seoul Metropolitan Government. "Our goal is to operate this platform so both local and overseas visitors to the Seoul International Garden Expo can naturally connect with and remember the city's charm."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.