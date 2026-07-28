The tremor of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck Japan on Tuesday was reported in parts of Korea, authorities said.

The earthquake struck 23 kilometers south of Japan's Kumamoto at 4:27 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

In the southeastern port city of Busan, authorities said more than 170 phone calls reporting the tremor were received. Some people had evacuated.

People on the upper floors of buildings reported feeling the shaking and that parked vehicles moved slightly.

Some complained that they had received no emergency alerts from authorities.

As of 4:47 p.m., a total of 760 reports had been received across the country, the interior ministry and fire authorities said. No damage has been reported.

The tremor was felt as far away as Incheon, west of Seoul, and the central city of Daejeon, about 140 kilometers from the capital, with people indoors reporting mild shaking.