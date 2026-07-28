Special police team disbanded after investigating cases referred by 3 special counsel teams

A special police investigation team launched eight months ago to investigate cases referred by three special counsel teams terminated its operations Tuesday, the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) said.

The KNPA Special Investigation Headquarters was launched Dec. 1 last year to investigate unsolved cases referred by the special counsel teams led by Cho Eun-suk, Min Joong-ki and Lee Myeong-hyeon, which investigated the alleged insurrection involving former President Yoon Suk Yeol, allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee and the 2023 death of a Marine, respectively.

The headquarters started with a maximum of 109 members and currently has 71 members. It took over a total of 192 cases from the three special counsel teams and reclassified them into 137 cases by merging duplicate cases.

Among them, 121 cases were concluded, including 16 sent to the prosecution, 54 transferred to other agencies and 51 closed without referral to the prosecution or without suspects being booked.

It also questioned 46 suspects a total of 62 times and 209 witnesses 220 times while conducting 16 search and seizure operations.