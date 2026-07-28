McBurgers and local farmers: Fast food helps fight rural shrinkage in Korea

In the quiet agricultural expanse of Chungju, local farmers have long cultivated waxy sweet corn — a regional treasure prized for its delicate texture and subtle sweetness. Now, that homegrown staple is making an unlikely leap from roadside market stalls directly into the fast-food mainstream across Korea.

Under a public-private pact signed Monday between the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, McDonald’s Korea and four regional municipalities, global fast food is being harnessed as an engine for rural economic revival.

Announced at Government Complex Seoul, the agreement connects corporate product design with local produce to inject vitality into shrinking agricultural communities, spanning Chungju in North Chungcheong Province, Hongcheon in Gangwon Province, and Jinju and Changnyeong in South Gyeongsang Province.

At the core of the initiative is McDonald’s long-running “Taste of Korea” campaign, which has sourced domestic crops since 2021. Under the expanded partnership, nationwide McDonald’s locations will launch a featured hamburger highlighting Chungju waxy corn, alongside healthy Happy Meal side items incorporating specialty rice harvested in Hongcheon, a rural county working to counter population decline.

The initiative’s reach extends beyond Korean borders.

Through McDonald’s key supply partner, Ottogi, a major Korean food manufacturing giant best known for its pantry sauces and instant meals, a custom condiment made with Changnyeong garlic is scheduled for international export starting late this month, capitalizing on growing global enthusiasm for Korean flavors. Officials from Jinju, known for pepper-infused menu collaborations, also committed to sustained cross-sector exchanges.

Highlighting the strategy, Minister of the Interior and Safety Yun Ho-jung framed the alliance as a vital buffer against demographic pressures facing outlying counties.

"I hope this collaboration serves as an opportunity to breathe tangible vitality into each region by leveraging its unique local character," Yun said. "The Ministry of the Interior and Safety will spare no attention and support so that local governments and private companies can expand cooperation across various fields to prevent local extinction and revitalize regional economies."

By linking regional farming to corporate distribution, Korea is exploring whether fast-food partnerships can offer a lifeline to its aging agricultural communities.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.